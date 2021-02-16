Stocks slightly higher, natural gas prices climb sharply

Stocks were modestly higher in morning trading Tuesday, pushed by energy companies who have seen record electricity prices due to the frigid cold impacting much of the country. Investors remain steadily focused on stimulus talks in Washington, which are marching forward now with former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial now over.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern, with energy companies accounting for a big part of the gains. The top 10 biggest gainers included companies like Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy, all up 3% or more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.2%. All markets closed at record highs on Friday. U.S. markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

Energy prices rose sharply, as record demand for heating across much of the frigid Midwest and Texas has pushed electricity prices higher. Prices for natural gas, which is the country's primary way to produce quick “on-demand” electricity when needed, was up 6% in early trading to its highest level since November, when hurricane season impacted some natural gas production along the Gulf Coast.