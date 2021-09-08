Stocks slip as Fed report signals 'downshift' in economy

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 3:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65 points, or 0.2%, to 35,035, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%.

The benchmark S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers, but weakness in technology and communication stocks weighed down the market. Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.5%. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, were making broad gains.

Shares of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase fell 2.2% after the company disclosed it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its plans to offer its cryptocurrency holders a chance to earn interest on their assets if they lent them out. The company said the regulator has threatened to take civil enforcement action, and the launch of the lending program has been delayed until at least October.

The market has been trading within a narrow range of gains and losses for the past couple of weeks, as investors look for any sort of understanding of where the U.S. economy is headed with the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus. Investors could be in for a choppy market through September as they monitor the Federal Reserve and Washington, which has to deal with budget reconciliation, infrastructure spending and the debt ceiling.