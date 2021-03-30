Stocks slip on Wall Street as rate pressure ratchets up

Stocks of software companies and semiconductor companies fell to some of the morning’s sharpest losses, including a 2.5% drop for Paycom, a 2.9% fall for Citrix Systems and a 2.8% fall for Broadcom. Tech giants also fell, including drops of more than 1.3% for Apple and Microsoft. They were some of the biggest winners earlier in the pandemic, rallying on expectations that they can grow in the future, regardless of whether the economy is locked down by a virus.

Despite the pressure on big tech stocks, most professional investors remain optimistic that the broader market can keep rising. A stronger economy thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government should help boost profits for many companies this year, particularly those like banks, energy producers and airlines.

Roughly 40% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 were holding up better than the S&P 500, whose movements are dominated by a handful of Big Tech companies. The Russell 2000 was down 0.1%.

Financial stocks were rallying, in part because higher longer-term interest rates help mean bigger profits from making loans.