Stocks slip on Wall Street as the price of oil falls back

The decline came despite a report showing that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits eased to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted a year ago. Another report said the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace at the end of 2020 than earlier estimated.

Moves in Treasury yields have been a major reason for the swings in the stock market in recent weeks. When bonds pay more in interest, they make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks. Businesses that are asking investors to wait many years for their big profits to begin rolling in are affected even more.

Technology stocks have borne the brunt of the pain of higher interest rates, and they’re also among the biggest companies in the market in terms of value. That gives their movements more heft than other stocks, and tech stocks were the biggest weight on the S&P 500 despite mostly modest moves for the biggest companies.

Microsoft slipped 0.2%. Tesla had a sharper fall, down 1.5%.