Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling back from record highs

Stocks edged lower in midday trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago.

The quiet opening to the week follows several choppy weeks as investors continue to gauge the economy's recovery and the risks rising inflation. Wall Street faces a relatively light week of economic data, though investors will get more information on how much consumer prices rose last month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:34 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112 points, or 0.3%, to 34,642 and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Technology stocks and banks pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains. Moderna rose 7.7% after it sought a regulatory authorization in Europe to let adolescents receive its COVID-19 vaccine.

Treasury yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held stready at 1.56%. Crude oil prices were little changed.

Cruise line operators made some of the strongest gains after several companies announced or confirmed plans to start sailing again this summer. The industry essentially shut down during the virus pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 3.5% and Carnival rose 2.5%.