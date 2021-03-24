Stocks start higher as banks, industrial companies recover

Stocks were moving mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by a recovery of bank and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week.

Investors continue to turn their attention to Washington where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are speaking about the government's stimulus efforts to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Both will speak in front of the Senate later on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

Bank stocks, which took a beating on Tuesday, were among the best performers. Shares of banks have been volatile the last couple of weeks as investors try to gauge the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy. Higher interest rates can slow economic momentum, but they can also be good for banks because they allow banks to charge more for loans.

Bank of America was up 1.5%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. was up 2% and Citigroup was up 2%.