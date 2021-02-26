Stocks start mostly higher on Wall Street as tech recovers

The recent rise in bond yields reflects growing confidence that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price hikes. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds for some investors, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.

In the past, worries over a possible tapering off of the massive amounts of cash central banks have been pumping into economies have triggered sell-offs in what some call a “taper tantrum."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has affirmed the Fed’s commitment to low interest rates in testimony to legislators in Washington this week. Asian and European central banks also have insisted they are committed to supporting economies for the long haul. But still, investors are jumpy.

“It seems like traders and investors aren’t listening to official policymakers, and they have set their minds on one thing: interest rates will increase sooner rather than later,” Naeem Aslam of Avatrade.com said in a commentary.

“Another reality about the stock market is also that the massive stock rally that we have experienced so far seems to have run out of steam,” Aslam said.