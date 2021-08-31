Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as the market looks to close out August solidly in the green.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.

Despite the declines, the market is on pace to close out August on a positive note. The S&P 500 is up 3% in August, while the Nasdaq is up 3.9%. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its seventh straight monthly gain, which would be the longest such streak since early 2018.

The market has been lifted by a number of factors this month. Corporate earnings came in much better than expected, giving investors confidence to pay premium prices for an already lofty market. Also the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it believes inflation will be temporary and any pullback of financial support from the central bank would be gradual.

Energy prices declined for a second day, as fears of widespread devastation to U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida appeared be overblown. Oil prices were down 0.5%, with similar declines in natural gas prices.