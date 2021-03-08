Stocks waver early on as tech opens weaker and yields rise

Stocks were mostly higher in early trading Monday, as weakness in technology companies was being offset by strength in banks and other sectors. Investors continued to closely watch the bond market, where another tick up in bond yields was giving some investors pause.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8%, helped by bank stocks, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%.

Financial stocks were among the best performers in early trading. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America were up 1.5% or more.

Tech stocks, which have been negatively impacted by the rise in bond yields, were mostly lower. Apple fell 2% and Microsoft fell 1%.

Trading has been choppy in recent weeks as investors fret over a sudden spike in long-term interest rates in the bond market. The S&P 500 is coming off its first weekly gain in three weeks.