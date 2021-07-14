Stocks wobble as investors digest earnings, inflation risks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve's chair's comments on inflation.

Investors had a mixed reaction to a new batch of earnings news from banks, airlines and other companies, as well as the latest report showing another rise in inflation. The major indexes have been swaying between gains and losses throughout the day.

Wall Street is closely watching the latest round of earnings for confirmation about the scale and pace of the economic recovery as people return to work, travel again and generally try to get back to some semblance of normal following the worst of the virus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:07 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 34,923 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Small-company stocks continued to lag the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell 0.7%.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop of 2.7% in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil. Cabot Oil & Gas fell 3.2%.

Technology stocks were higher, led by a 2.3% gain in Apple following a published report that the consumer electronics giant planned to increase production of iPhones.