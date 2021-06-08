Stocks wobble as investors look for direction amid recovery

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors continue to search for direction as the economy recovers from its pandemic slump.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:12 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 34,579 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Banks were the biggest drag on the market as bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans, slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53% from 1.57% late Monday. Bank of America fell 1.1% and Citigroup fell 1.7%.

Industrial stocks also broadly fell. Caterpillar shed 1%.

Technology stocks were the bright spot in the market, with much of the sector rising broadly. Apple rose 0.7%.

The stock of Fastly, an internet cloud services provider, was 4.6% higher after the company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly, including the home page of Britain’s government and The New York Times.