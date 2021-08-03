Stocks wobble as investors pore over mixed earnings reports

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading Tuesday as traders weigh another big set of company earnings reports. Investors also are remaining cautious amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.2%, to 34,895. and the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.4%.

Gains from health care and industrial stocks were kept in check by a dip in communications and technology stocks.

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.

Clorox slumped 11.5% after reporting results that fell short of forecast and releasing a disappointing outlook.

Solid financial results helped lift several other companies. Ralph Lauren jumped 9.1% after handily beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts as sales rebounded. Columbia Sportswear rose 3.3% after reporting a surprise second-quarter profit..