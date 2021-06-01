Stocks wobble following strong report on US manufacturing

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon as investors returned from a three-day holiday weekend and digested a report showing more growth in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S.

The S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.1%, to 34,554 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%.

Banks were among the biggest gainers as bond yields ticked higher, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.58% Friday. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day. Bank of America rose 1.1%.

Energy companies also helped lift the broader market. Crude oil prices jumped more than 2%, helping to send producers higher. Exxon Mobil rose 2.6%.

Health care and technology companies fell, checking gains elsewhere in the market.