Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

Most stocks across Wall Street rose following the report, with companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy leading the way.

Energy producers and financial comapnies within the S&P 500 each rose at least 1%. The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 rose 0.3%, more than their bigger rivals.

But the better-than-expected data on the economy took momentum out of technology stocks, which have been some of Wall Street’s biggest winners since the pandemic.

They’ve been big beneficiaries of the ultra-low interest rates the Federal Reserve has brought about. When bonds are paying little in interest, investors are willing to pay higher prices for other kinds of investments, particularly stocks of companies with big earnings growth forecast far in the future.

A rise in interest rates could undercut those stocks, or at least add a headwind that has been largely absent for more than a year. A slowdown in bond purchases by the Fed would be the first step toward raising short-term interest rates off their record low of nearly zero.

That’s why the Nasdaq struggled more than indexes Friday. It’s also why the benchmark S&P 500 was making only listless moves, even though three out of five stocks within the index were rising.