Study: Employment rose among those in free money experiment

Universal basic income has been a popular idea among California's tech titans as they grapple with how to handle the inevitable job losses that will come with breakthroughs in automation and artificial intelligence. They found an ideal place to test the idea in Stockton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Silicon Valley and once known as the foreclosure capital of the U.S. at the height of the Great Recession a decade ago.

Tubbs, who at the time was Stockton's first Black mayor, was eager to try it. Elected with more than 70% of the vote in 2016 with endorsements from Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama, Tubbs had bold ideas about how to reshape his hometown. The universal basic income program became the centerpiece of his agenda, getting national attention.

Tubbs said local governments can't afford to pay for programs like these on a wide scale. His goal, he said, was to persuade state and federal lawmakers that guaranteed income works and “to summon the political will to act on what the data and the research tells us.”

Tubbs lost perhaps his biggest platform in November when he was defeated for reelection by Republican Kevin Lincoln.