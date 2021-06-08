Study: US ski areas rebound despite COVID-19 restrictions

Vail Resorts, which owns 34 resorts in the United States and Canada, went a step further by requiring reservations.

But even with the restrictions, skiers and snowboarders weren't deterred, and 78% of ski area operators said this season exceeded their expectations, according to an National Ski Areas Association survey.

"Americans yearned for safe outdoor recreation, and ski areas across the country delivered,” Pawlak said.

The average U.S. ski area was open for 112 days this past season, up from 99 days in the shortened 2019-20 season, according to the association. Most ski areas remained open as long as they had initially planned.

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized ski areas, which are defined by lift capacity, performed well because more guests chose to stay close to home for ski trips. Capacity restrictions, remote work opportunities and school flexibility also meant more skiers and riders hit the slopes on weekdays, easing some of the congestion typical of weekends and holidays.

“People had to change their habits during the pandemic, and ski areas were no different,” Pawlak said. “We tried new things and quickly learned that not only did they function as planned, but many of these ‘work-arounds’ improved the experience for our guests and staff members."

The National Ski Areas Association is a trade group for ski area owners and operators and represents more than 300 alpine resorts that account for more than 90% of skier and snowboarder visits nationwide. The organization has been surveying ski area visitation since 1978.

