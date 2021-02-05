Super Bowl ads aim to comfort and connect

PANDEMIC LIFE

Some marketers took aim at the changing habits and ways we live during the pandemic. Tide's ad depicts a boy not wanting to wash a clean-looking sweatshirt with the face of “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander on it. But as the sweatshirt collects garbage and dog drool, Alexander's face starts scowling, and only perks up when Tide saves the day.

By suggesting that you may be wearing the same clothes more, and washing them less, the ad encourages more detergent use, said Kim Whitler, a marketing professor at the University of Virginia. “They wouldn't have run this ad if COVID hadn't happened," she said

Amazon, meanwhile, knows people stuck at home all year might be fantasizing about something new. So a woman's new Amazon Alexa takes on the voice — and body — of actor Michael B. Johnson, to the consternation of her hapless husband.

Meanwhile, a Cheetos ad shows real life married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher wrangling over a bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix — to the tune of Shaggy's “It Wasn't Me," evincing the frayed nerves of a couple who have been stuck inside too long.

“This is what happens when you lock Mila and I in a house together for a year," Kutcher tweeted about the ad.

ELECTION? WHAT ELECTION?