Survey: Nearly 1 in 3 contribute to a crowdfunding drive

Nearly one in three Americans say they donate to a crowdfunding effort each year, according to a first-of its-kind study by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. And all indications are that the pandemic has made people even more likely to give to informal campaigns on GoFundMe and elsewhere.

People were most likely to give to appeals made by a family member or close friend: More than half of the 1,535 adults surveyed in September 2020 said they had given to one such effort.

Campaigns organized by charities were the second-most popular, with more than 47% of respondents saying they had donated to a nonprofit on a crowdfunding platform.

Participation in crowdfunding campaigns is still relatively low. About 91% of people surveyed were familiar with the concept, but just 31% said they had given to such an effort.