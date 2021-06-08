Swaths of internet down after outage at cloud company

LONDON (AP) — Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were reports of sporadic disruptions after the company patched the problem about an hour later.

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.

In Asia, cities like Hong Kong and Singapore were also affected, with users unable to access the CNN website. In China, where most foreign media websites are blocked, there was little discussion on the outage on social media platforms such as Weibo.

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 6 a.m. Eastern. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."

About an hour later, the company said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return." A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online.

Internet traffic measurement by Kentik show that Fastly began to recover from the outage roughly an hour after it struck at mid-morning European time - and before most Americans were awake.