TAKEAWAYS: Trump's safe for now, but company's in hot water

NEW YORK (AP) — With Thursday's arraignment of Donald Trump's company and his longtime finance chief on tax fraud charges, New York authorities notched their first indictment in a two-year ongoing investigation of the former president.

Trump and his lawyers say the Democrats who brought the case against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are making a criminal case out of what should be minor disputes usually settled in civil court. Both the Trump Organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say this is serious. Weisselberg alone, they say, cheated the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes.

Takeaways from Thursday's arraignment in New York:

TRUMP WASN’T CHARGED. IS HE OUT OF THE HOT SEAT?

Hard to say. The Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general say they are still investigating. State Attorney General Letitia James called the indictment an “important marker in the ongoing criminal investigation.”

WHAT ARE THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION AND ALLEN WEISSELBERG CHARGED WITH?