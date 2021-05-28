Tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

Adding to suspicions, the Berlina and at least four of the nine other vessels involved in the Caribbean voyage earlier this year are connected to the same Greek company, according to Windward. And all 10 vessels switched the countries in which they were registered — another common ploy used to make it harder to keep track of ships — to Cyprus in the four months prior to the manipulation of the fleet’s tracking information.

The Associated Press was unable to locate any contact information for the Berlina’s ship manager or owner, both of which are based in the port city of Pireaus, near Athens.

Peled said the Berlina’s activities may never have been detected if not for a tip it received from an external source that it wouldn’t identify.

But the know-how gained from the investigation has allowed it to identify other recent examples of location tampering, including one in January, when a ship it did not identify was spotted loading Iranian crude at Kharg island while broadcasting a location out at sea somewhere else in the Persian Gulf.

While the U.S. government has more resources than commercial enterprises to ferret out such deceptive practices, doing so will require extra effort.