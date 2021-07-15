Tanya Tucker's Friday performance at Country Thunder canceled

TOWN OF RANDALL — Longtime country music mainstay Tanya Tucker will not be able to perform this weekend at Country Thunder Wisconsin, promoters announced early Thursday.
Tucker, who had been scheduled to perform Friday night at the festival near Twin Lakes, was admitted to the hospital for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention.
"We are praying for a speedy recovery for Tanya, and wish her all the best," a release from the festival reads.
Tucker has been recording records and notching hits since 1973. Among her well-known hits are "Delta Dawn," "What's Your Mama's Name?" and "Can I see you Tonight."
Her 2019 album "While I'm Livin'" won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album, and "Bring My Flowers Now" from that same album won Tucker a shared songwriting Grammy for Best Country Song.
Now scheduled to perform during the 6:30 p.m. time slot on Friday is the band Parmalee, made up of brothers Matt Thomas (lead vocals, guitar) and Scott Thomas (drums), their cousin Barry Knox (bass) and Josh McSwain (guitar), who is a best friend since childhood. Their hits include 2013's "Carolina" in 2013 and this year's "Just the Way."
