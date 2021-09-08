Tech stocks lead Wall Street indexes lower in early trading

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street with technology companies leading the way lower, a reversal of the gains they posted a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gave back 0.4%. Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices each fell 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower overnight. The price of U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $69 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.35%.

Shares slipped in Asia and Europe on Wednesday after a lackluster session on Wall Street, where weak jobs data and pandemic concerns weighed on sentiment.

Tokyo's benchmark rose after economic growth for the April-June quarter was revised upward to an annualized 1.9% from an earlier estimate of 1.3%.

“Any feel-good factor was ignored, though, given the climb was less than half of the 4.20% fall in Q1," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. “Japan will be lucky to break even this year as the current Covid-19 wave will almost certainly have weighed on domestic consumption," he said.