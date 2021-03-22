Technology companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Stocks ended last week in the red as a rise in bond yields caused selling in many parts of the market. Bond yields have been moving steadily higher all year as investors have bet that the U.S. economy is poised to strongly recover later this year as vaccinations and trillions of dollars of government stimulus take effect.

But a rise in bond yields causes parts of the stock market to appear more expensive than others, the dominant example being technology stocks. Big technology stocks rose sharply last year, and their high valuations make them a prime target for selling when investors can find safer places to park their money.

Traders seized on the pullback in bond yields to snap up shares in some of the Big Tech companies Monday. Amazon rose 1.2% and Apple gained 2.8%, while Microsoft rose 2.4%.

Bank stocks fell. Lower yields potentially mean banks will only be able to charger lower interest rates to borrowers. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks fell more than 2%.

Shares in several travel-related companies, including airlines, cruise operators and booking sites, fell. Carnival slid 5.1%, while American Airlines dropped 4.6%. Expedia Group lost 3.8%.