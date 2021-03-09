Technology rebound leads stocks higher on Wall Street

A surge in big technology stocks was pulling the stock market sharply higher on Tuesday, as a fall in bond yields was helping beaten-down technology companies recover.

The surge comes a day after the Nasdaq closed 10% below its February peak, what is known as a “correction” on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was up 1.7% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 3.2%, led by gains in Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Cisco. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is weighted less toward tech than the other two indexes, was up a more modest 0.7%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 2%.

Investors were relieved to see that long-term interest rates were falling in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.55% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier. Higher bond yields tend to pull money away from high-priced stocks like technology companies, which have been soaring through the pandemic.

Bank stocks, which had benefited from the rise in bond yields, were moving in the opposite direction as the rest of the market. Bank of America and Citigroup shares were down 1%, and JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.5%.