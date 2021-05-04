Technology shares pull broader market lower in early trading

Stocks were solidify lower in early trading Tuesday, dragged down by banks and big technology companies like Apple and Google. Investors continue to focus on corporate earnings and the economic recovery, as eyes start turning to this week's jobs report.

The S&P 500 index was down 1% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks was down 2% as well.

Big technology shares were dragging down the entire market. Apple fell 3%, Facebook shares were down 2%, Google's parent company was down 2% as well and Amazon was down 1.5%. The declines added to the drop in tech shares that happened late Monday, which caused the Nasdaq to end yesterday's session in the red.

Bank stocks were also down, following bond yields lower. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were all down 1% or more. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped sharply to 1.55% from 1.60% the day before.