Technology stocks lead indexes lower as yields resume climb

Technology companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as another rise in bond yields rattles investors.

The S&P 500 was down 1% as of 3:36 p.m. Eastern time, shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is on track for its second straight loss after clocking its best day in nine months on Monday. Technology companies bore the brunt of the selling, pulling the S&P 500's tech sector down 2.3%. Microsoft and Apple were both down more than 2%.

Bond yields were headed higher after easing a day earlier. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.47% from 1.41%.

When bond yields rise quickly, as they have in recent weeks, that forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks, making each $1 of profit that companies earn a little less valuable. Technology stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment, in large part because their recent dominance left them looking even pricier than the rest of the market.

On the flipside, banks benefit when bond yields rise, because it allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans. Financial sector stocks were bucking the broader market slide. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo were up more than 2%.