Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead and 30 were hospitalized after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant, officials said.

LyondellBasell said that about 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms) of a mixture that included acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at its La Porte Complex. The company said that the “all clear” was given early Wednesday, and that the leak had been isolated and contained.

The company said air monitoring was ongoing and hasn’t shown “actionable levels."

Two contractors were killed and 30 workers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment, the company said. Of those, it said 24 were treated and released. The names of the contractors who died were not immediately released.

The cause was under investigation, the company said, adding it was cooperating with authorities.

“Sometimes the terminology in these situations when there’s a leak, you think of something pouring out," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Tuesday night. “A leak could also be something exploded off the top and the chemical came out. So once we get into the investigation, we’ll be able to specifically detail that out.”