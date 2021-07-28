Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant, officials said.

The incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility in the La Porte Complex, company spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries” and four others sustained burns at the plant. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office later confirmed dozens more were injured. The two who died were contractors, the company said, and their names weren't immediately released.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Tuesday night that one person was life flighted to a hospital and one was sent by ambulance. Five others were treated at the scene and dozens were being monitored for symptoms that could include difficulty breathing and swallowing and irritants or burns to the skin.