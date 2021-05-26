Texas missing chance to avert deadly blackouts, experts say

Any changes to Texas' beleaguered power grid must reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk by Sunday.

Energy experts who have criticized Texas' previous lapses in protecting the grid say that despite shortcomings, there is progress in legislation that is likely to reach Abbott. They point to power plants that would be winterized, new oversight and improved coordination when a crisis hits. But worry remains that it does not go far enough after America's proud energy capital couldn't keep the lights on.

Republicans, who boast about keeping regulation low in Texas, have defended the response.

“When we started out we said we were going to fix it. And I think we've come a long way toward doing that,” said Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie, who has steered the bills in the Texas House.

The freeze and ensuing blackout killed at least 151 people across Texas, according to state health officials, a tally that is certainly an undercount. Hypothermia was the most common cause of death, while carbon monoxide poisoning killed others who sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills. Lawsuits against electric providers have stacked up, including one from Larry Ford, who said icy roads around the rural town of Whitney prevented him from checking on his father sooner.