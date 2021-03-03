Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends

Still, federal health officials warn that the pandemic is far from over and that states should not let their guard down. Even one of Abbott's own pandemic advisers disagreed with the move.

“I don’t think this is the right time," said Dr. Mark McClellan, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, who also told The Associated Press in an email that he was not consulted before the repeals were announced. "Texas has been making some real progress but it’s too soon for full reopening and to stop masking around others.”

State education officials on Wednesday gave local school boards the ability to set their own rules.

Immediately after Abbott made his announcement Tuesday, the tiny Rogers school district about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Austin said its 850 students would no longer need to wear masks or undergo temperature checks. But by Wednesday morning, Superintendent Joe Craig backpedaled, saying he needed to explain the ramifications to parents.

Under the district's current protocols, if everyone is wearing a mask, a positive test doesn’t trigger an automatic quarantine of everyone in the same classroom.