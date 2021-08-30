Texas utility settles over sky-high energy bills from freeze

Wholesale electric power prices are market-driven and vary from moment to moment — lower when demand is lower at night and during predawn hours, weekends and temperate weather; higher during the daylight hours of weekdays and during weather with temperature extremes. On Monday, when temperatures ranged from the 70s to the 90s, prices ranged from about $28 per megawatt-hour at 4 a.m. to $78 per megawatt-hour and rising as of 3 p.m.

Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb. 14. At least 210 people died in the freeze, mostly from hypothermia after their electric service failed and they lost their heating.

Prices began to spike as the Arctic storm approached Texas, and many power generators shut down for various reasons — wind turbines froze, and frozen natural gas wellheads prevented some gas-fired power plants from receiving fuel.