The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel
AP

The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel

  • Updated
The 3 biggest US airlines are suspending flights to Israel

Black smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

 Khalil Hamra

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended flights to Israel through Thursday amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

American Airlines canceled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman.

United canceled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco, and Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv.

Company representatives said the airlines were monitoring the situation for when they might resume the flights.

