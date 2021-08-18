The housing boom could be losing steam. What's it mean for you?

But tech firms aren't the only ones adding to cash stocks. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had more than $144 billion on its balance sheet at the end of June as the company struggles to find investment opportunities.

Businesses have also been taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow more money, which has helped boost both cash — and debt levels — for blue-chip firms.

"Companies are spending on buybacks, dividends and mergers. The capital markets are wide open," said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo. "The cost of funding is incredibly cheap so companies are issuing debt and cash is still accumulating."

***

Tesla's Autopilot comes under the microscope

Regulators have serious questions about Tesla's Autopilot feature, and their concerns are weighing on the company's stock.

Earlier this week, the US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said it was investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier incident.