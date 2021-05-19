The Latest: Argentina reaches record virus cases, deaths

Also Wednesday, Maine officials say the number of daily coronavirus cases continued a downward trend. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the past two weeks decreased from 297 on May 3 to 236 on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths remained at nearly two per day in the same period, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

About 55% of the eligible people have been fully vaccinated. The state reported more than 66,000 coronavirus cases and 807 total confirmed deaths.

———

PARIS — It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a pandemic shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life in France.

The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of the coronavirus and give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew is being moved back to 9 p.m. Museums, theaters and cinemas are reopening with limited capacity, along with outside areas of restaurants.