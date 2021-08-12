The Latest: Britain reports 33,074 new coronavirus cases

———

BERLIN — German authorities say more than 8,500 people need to get vaccinated again after investigations have shown that a nurse in northern Germany may have vaccinated people with saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccines.

Public Television ARD reported Thursday that the nurse, whose name was not given for privacy reasons, was initially thought to have given saline instead of vaccines in at least six cases in the northern town of Friesland in April. Investigators say she initially told them that a vial with the vaccine had broken and out of fear of being fired she filled the syringes with saline solution instead.

However, this week local authorities said it could not be excluded that the woman had allegedly vaccinated people with saline solution before. Therefore, they contacted 8,557 people who were vaccinated between March 5 to April 20 to get another shot.

A lawyer for the nurse rejected the allegations, ARD says. The broadcaster also reported police had found anti-vaccination posts by the suspect online.

———

O’FALLON, Mo. — The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has topped 10,000, according to the state health department.