The Latest: Colorado to focus on vaccinating procrastinators

Cafes — a major part of social life in France — have been closed since the fall.

Castex says a nightly curfew from 7 p.m. will remain in place for now. But travel restrictions will be lifted May 3.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer says some schools will open as of Monday, with middle and high schoolers sticking with distance learning until they too go back to class May 3.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says the state's vaccine supply is beginning to outpace demand in some counties, and he's urging everyone who may be hesitant to get their shots.

Cox said during his weekly coronavirus news conference that Utah has prioritized putting as many needles into arms as possible at mass vaccination sites and will start transitioning to focus on more regional and community-oriented sites.

Cox added that authorities are starting to move some doses to Salt Lake County, Utah's most populated, where demand remains high.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn urged vaccine-reluctant people to speak with their doctor or pharmacist about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.