The Latest: Colorado U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper tests positive

Portugal reported more than 2,500 new cases Thursday. Its infection rate per 100,000 population over 14 days, a key pandemic metric, stands at 314. Hospital admissions for the coronavirus have remained at manageable levels.

———

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Africa director for the World Health Organization sharply criticized the decisions by some richer countries to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Matshidiso Moeti says the decisions “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa.” She adds “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”

The U.S. on Wednesday announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans. Moeti and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had warned against booster shots as less than 2% of Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The situation in Africa remains “very fragile” as the more infectious delta variant is dominant in most of the continent’s 54 countries, she says. Africa has reported than 7.3 million cases and more than 186,000 confirmed deaths.

———

