The Latest: Iran to impose 6-day general lockdown in cities

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MOSCOW — Russia reported 819 daily coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the third straight day of record numbers.

The government’s coronavirus task force says there were 22,144 confirmed cases. Russia has been struggling with a surge of infections since early June. Confirmed cases went from about 9,000 a day at the beginning of the summer to more than 23,000 a day in early July.

Officials blamed the surge on the spread of the delta variant and sought to boost vaccine uptake, which has remained lower than in many Western countries

Russia has reported more than 6.5 million infections and 169,683 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

———

NEW YORK — In a growing number of places across the United States, people will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Starting next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require such proof to enter many businesses. New York City was the first to require proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants, go to a gym or theater. Los Angeles is also looking into the idea.