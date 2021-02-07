The Latest: Less-known brands take swings at Super Bowl ads

GM has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral five years after that.

When actor Will Ferrell finds out Norway has more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S., he goes on a madcap journey spanning countries with singer and actress Awkwafina and comedian Kenan Thompson to show that GM’s new battery for electric cars will soon be available for everyone.

GM’s Cadillac brand also has an ad set to air later in the game that is inspired by the 1990 classic film “Edward Scissorhands” hawking a hands-free feature for its electric SUV, the Lyriq.

7:00 p.m.

Super Bowl advertiser DoorDash went hard on nostalgia, enlisting Sesame Street’s Muppets to convey the message that DoorDash can deliver goods from local stores, not just restaurants. “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs gives the ad some pizazz, with a peppy version of the children’s song “People in Your Neighborhood,” that morphs into a rap.