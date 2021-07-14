The Latest: London to keep mask use on public transport

Private gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. were banned in the Seoul area as of Monday. Nightclubs and other high-risk nightlife facilities have also been ordered to shut down for two weeks.

———

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is reporting the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Health officials warned Tuesday that the more contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly among unvaccinated people in the state.

Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of California’s 40 million people. County officials reported new cases totaling 1,103 for the previous 24 hours. County officials said the five-day average of cases is 1,095 — a jump of more than 500% in just one month.

The state, meanwhile, reported 3,256 newly confirmed coronavirus infections — the highest one-day total since early March.

———

SYDNEY — Officials in Sydney say Australia’s largest city will remain in lockdown for at least five weeks due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus.