The Latest: Malaysia surpasses 6,000 virus cases for 2nd day

Von der Leyen told an event organized by Germany’s WDR public television that, by the end of this week, 260 million doses of vaccine will have been delivered in Europe. She acknowledged that countries such as the U.S. and U.K. were faster to start with, but said “that has been put into perspective over time.”

She said: “Yes, there was a lot of criticism of the European Union at the beginning. What counts in the end is that the European Union reliably delivers vaccines to its 450 million citizens day by day, and that we can say we got there together as a community. Measured by that, our European vaccination campaign is a success.”

———

SINGAPORE — Organizers say the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual defense summit, will be canceled, making it the second key event in Singapore to be axed this week.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies says the global COVID-19 situation has deteriorated partly due to the emergence of new variants. It said in a statement Thursday that a rise in local cases in Singapore, the introduction of new restrictions and prospect of further tightening in the city-state created uncertainties and made it unviable to hold an in-person dialogue due June 4-5.