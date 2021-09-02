The Latest: Missouri doctors fear new child COVID-19 wave

———

MARSEILLE, France — Twelve million children in France are back to school and wearing masks.

They must wear a mask from age 6 because of rules aimed at slowing down the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. France is averaging about 17,000 confirmed cases each day, down from more than 23,000 in mid-August.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a primary school in the southern city of Marseille. He was greeted with a fist bump by children and teachers. He praised it “a victory” to open school, saying “we must continue to live, educate and learn with the virus.”

Macron urged teenagers to get the vaccine, open to those 12 and older. Schools are organizing vaccinations for those who want to get the shot. More than 63% of people aged 12-17 have received at least one shot, and 47% are fully vaccinated.

Along with other European countries, many in France are concerned the end of the summer break will bring a new surge in cases in schools and other locations.

LAS VEGAS — The governing board of the school district serving metro Las Vegas has voted to require teachers and other employees be vaccinated for COVID-19.