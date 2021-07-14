The Latest: More health care signups through pandemic plan

A spokesman for the Royal Navy says a “small number” of crew within the ships on deployment have tested positive.

He adds all personnel have been fully vaccinated and there are a number of “mitigation measures on board,” including masks, social distancing and a track and trace system.

The spokesman says there would be no effects on the operations tasks of the carrier group, which is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment that involves visits to some 40 countries and 70 engagements.

The carrier group, which also includes a U.S. destroyer and 10 Marine Corps F35-B fighters, is currently in the Indo-Pacific region.

News of the coronavirus infections comes a day after Britain’s Ministry of Defense confirmed an investigation was being undertaken into the death of a a crew member of the Type 23 frigate HMS Kent, which is part of the carrier group. The cause of death was not revealed.

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported there were nearly 3 million coronavirus cases globally last week, a 10% increase that was accompanied by a 3% rise in deaths, reversing a nine-week trend of declining COVID-19 incidence.