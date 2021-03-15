The Latest: Philippine pandemic spokesman says he's infected

China has been slower in its vaccination campaign than many other countries, including the U.S., while committing roughly 10 times more doses abroad than it has distributed at home. The lack of urgency is partly due to the near elimination of locally spread cases.

With four approved vaccines, China plans to vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people by the summer of 2022, seeking to establish herd immunity to stop the uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19.

———

BANGKOK — Thai authorities set up mobile testing units Monday near a market on the outskirts of Bangkok where a large virus cluster was confirmed.

Long lines of people, mostly local residents and vendors from the Bangkhae outdoor market, stretched along the main road as health officials in mobile units took nasal swabs. The outdoor market has been closed.

Authorities have reported 107 cases linked to the market, including some in other provinces outside Bangkok.

Rujira Arin, head of Bangkhae district, said conducting as much testing as possible was important to control the situation.