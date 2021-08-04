The Latest: Sydney reports worst day of its current outbreak

———

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s capital city is instituting a vaccine mandate for most of its several thousand employees.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will ensure the health and safety of both city workers and the public at large. He says that “the vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”

The mandate will apply to about 3,600 workers. Vaccinated employees will have to prove their status. Workers who haven’t been gotten shots must begin the process so they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

The city’s announcement says that who don’t comply “will be subject to disciplinary action,” though it adds that medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s largest hospital system is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 patients as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Ochsner Health said Wednesday the system had no pediatric COVID patients several weeks ago, but the number has been ranging from five to 15 the past two weeks.