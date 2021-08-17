The Latest: West Virginia University requiring masks indoors

That is a significant increase compared to last month when there were less than 10 new cases per day.

Authorities have made August a free month for receiving a vaccine, urging all people 18 and older to get one. Albania uses Sinovac, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and some Sputnik V vaccines. Albania has given 1.3 million shots to a population of 2.8 million.

Neighboring Kosovo is noting a serious increase in the daily numbers. Authorities reported 1,765 new cases and five deaths on Tuesday, a significant increase compared to July.

About one-third of its 1.8 million population has gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccine.

———

TORONTO — Canada’s largest province of Ontario is pausing all further reopenings, offering a third COVID-19 shot to vulnerable populations and encouraging health and education workers to get vaccinated against the virus or take regular tests.

The province’s top doctor announced the new measures as part of a response to the delta variant that has been driving a recent rise in infections. The government says it will pause any further lifting of public health restrictions and will remain in Step 3 of its reopening plan, maintaining capacity limits on businesses and other settings.