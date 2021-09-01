The Latest: WHO hub in Berlin for pandemic coordination

The Health Ministry reported a single-day record of nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the country grapples with a fourth wave of infections. More than 700 people are in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, straining the country’s healthcare system.

Israel's cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks despite a world-leading vaccination drive, with nearly 60% of its population receiving at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Last month, the country started giving booster doses to its population of 9.3 million.

———

BANGKOK — Shopping malls, restaurants, parks and schools reopened in Thailand’s capital on Wednesday after the government eased restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A surge that began in April sent new cases and deaths soaring, and department stores, restaurants, parks and other gathering places in Bangkok were ordered to close in July.

At Bangkok’s upmarket Iconsiam mall, customers were greeted by staff and given hand sanitizing gel. Shoppers were instructed to register via an app, while staff must take rapid COVID-19 tests on a regular basis.