The secret bias hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms

“Banks already have laws that punish people who commit fraud,” he said. “You can be imprisoned for — I hope you have your seatbelt on — 30 years. Why not have some similar law that deals with banks who are invidiously discriminating against people who are trying to borrow money?”

And some fair lending advocates have begun to ask whether the value system in mortgage lending should be tweaked.

“As an industry, we need to think about, what are the less discriminatory alternatives, even if they are a valid predictor of risk,” said David Sanchez, a former Federal Housing Finance Agency policy analyst who currently directs research and development at the nonprofit National Community Stabilization Trust. “Because if we let risk alone govern all of our decisions, we are going to end up in the exact same place we are now when it comes to racial equity in this country.”

Crystal Marie McDaniels said whatever effect race may have had on her denial, it wasn’t overt.

“I’m not sure you ever really know, because there’s no klansmen in our yard or anything — but it’s definitely something we always think about,” she said. “It’s just something that we always understand might be a possibility.”