Things to Know: Vaccine shipments coming to US pharmacies

— Misguided attempts to protect inmates from the coronavirus at one prison “caused a public health disaster” at another, according to a report by California’s inspector general. Outdated tests failed to detect that some of the transferred inmates were already infected, and two of them later died. Corrections officials reiterated Monday that they had the best intentions. The transfer of those inmates from the California Institution for Men east of Los Angeles to San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco at the end of May led to the deaths of 28 inmates and a correctional officer there, while infecting 75% of of the prison's inmates, according to the report.

THE NUMBERS: According to data through Feb. 1 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. fell over the past two weeks, from roughly 207,509 on Jan. 18 to about 146,019 on Feb. 1. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. also fell slightly over the same period, from 3,239 on Jan. 18 to about 3,170 on Feb. 1.